GHS BASEBALL WELCOMES NEW COACH

The Gordonsville High School baseball program will begin its next chapter this spring when it welcomes new head coach Randy Harrell to “Tiger Town.” The Tigers will hope to continue riding the momentum from recent seasons — which included three consecutive TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary Sports Athletic Association) Class A state tournament appearances with the last two coming under previous head coach Keith Goolsby.

Harrell comes to Gordonsville with an impressive resume that includes an 80 percent winning percentage in high school games as a head coach, experience at a top tier NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) program and mentoring several Major League Baseball draftees. “We feel fortunate that we have been able to hire a coach of his experience and expertise,” said GHS principal Shane Vaden about the hire. “So, we are pretty excited about our baseball team at this time.

We looked for someone who could develop talent who may be able to get us over that hump and hopefully bring home a state championship.”

