SCHOOL SYSTEM EMPLOYEES RECEIVE RAISE

School system employees returning for the 2018-2019 school year will be greeted with a three percent pay raise. The county’s school board approved a “three percent salary increase for the 2018-2019 school year” during its July meeting.

The pay increase includes “all Smith County Board of Education employees” and is retroactive to July 1. School board member Tina Gantenbein has been working with school officials to come up with a pay increase proposal which was unanimously approved by the school board.

Next year, school officials will review the financial standing of the education department and could propose another three percent pay increase for the 2019-2020 school year, if feasible.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!