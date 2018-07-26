OBIT: Mrs. Tommie Webster Dedmon

Mrs. Tommie Webster Dedmon, age 83, of Alexandria, TN, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Mrs. Dedmon was born February 21, 1935 in Dekalb County, TN, daughter of the late James Early Webster and Vallie Tramel Webster. Mrs. Tommie married Buford C. Dedmon and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by Son; Burford Earl Dedmon, Daughter; Teresa Dedmon, Five Sisters, and Two Brothers. Mrs. Tommie was a member of the Malone’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Mrs. Dedmon is survived by Granddaughters; April (Joel) Armstrong of Hickman, TN, and Misty Dedmon of Smithville, TN. Great-Grandchildren; Brettany Hunt, Brady Hunt, Brylee Hunt, Layla Dedmon, Monica Lomas, and Numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Dedmon are scheduled to be conducted from Avant Funeral Home on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 3PM with Bro. Jason Rich officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillview Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be held at Avant Funeral Home on Friday from 10AM until service time at 3PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to assist with the funeral expenses.

AVANT FUNERAL HOME, DIRECTORS.