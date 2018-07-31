ELECTION DAY COVERAGE

Early Voting Numbers Strong

(Election night results will be posted on the Smith County Election Commission website Thursday night. A link to the election commission website will be posted here on the Courier website – www.carthagecourier.com)

Early voting ended Saturday and residents are going to the polls this week. More than three thousand residents took advantage of early voting in Thursday’s election. Through Saturday (July 28), 3,146 residents had voted early. Residents will be electing a new county mayor and determining other county offices, as well as setting state races for this fall. Election officials encouraged residents to take advantage of early voting because of potential lines on election day.

Four years ago, when the same top county offices were up for election, a total of 5,419 residents voted in the election. Of that total 3,211 voted early.

As is tradition, election night voter returns will be posted at the historic courthouse in Carthage. The returns are expected to be displayed on a video screen as they are posted by the election commission.

Residents are encouraged to begin gathering at the front of the courthouse prior to the polls closing at 7 p.m. to watch the results. Specific details of the evening’s events were still being organized Monday.

