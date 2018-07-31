Garage / Yard Sales

Carport and Indoor Sale at 319 Hull Avenue, Carthage (left at bottom of hill on College at SCHS football field, then straight ahead, red brick home), Friday, August 3, 8-5, Saturday, August 4, 8-12:  Rugs, household and kitchen items, furniture, swing, lamps, collectibles, hand puppets, Sunny brand rod arm puppets and puppet ministry sets, misc.  Rain or shine.               8-2-1t

Multi Family Huge Yard Sale – first time in several years.  Clothing men’s XL, women’s small-XL, boys 8-14, girls jr., home décor, shooting and hunting supplies, truck tool box, fish fryer, Christmas decoration, Xbox 360 games, and many other items.  Thursday, Friday, and Saturday August 2-4 7:00 am until?  Home of Bobbie York, 88 Pleasant Shade Hwy, Carthage (Monoville community).                        8-2-1tpd

3 Family Yard Sale – Clean out sale.  Nice school clothes, odd dishes, something for everyone.  8 HP Baler motor, Sycamore hay cutter, knives, old wood handle fence stretchers, old horse drawn mower.  Many other items so numerous to mention.  50 Holliman Lane, McClures Bend.  Sat, Aug 4th, 8-5.        8-2-1tpd

614 College Ave, Aug. 2, 3, 4.  2 Family Garage Sale – new, used items, antiques, fishing equip, some guns, some bullets, table & chairs, bedroom set, too many items to mention.  No garage sale for 2 yrs.  Same garage sales as I have on 156 Main Street, Gordonsville.  Bldgs. full of stuff.  Able to show furniture with request.  Stop and get phone # at any time.  Cars and boat.           8-1-1tpd

Garage Sale – Friday, August 3rd 7:00 – ?  Saturday, August 4th 7:00 12:00.  147 Maple Street, Gordonsville, home of Jon & Beth Thompson.  Name brand clothes (Buckle brands, Matilda Jane, Under Armour, Nike, Justice, American Eagle, Pink, boutique brands) girls 4T-12, boys 8-16, junior/women’s XS-L, men’s XS-XL, shoes, tools, desk, toys, bicycles, household items.                8-2-1tpd

