SCHOOL YEAR BEGINNING

Teachers returned to school this week from summer break. Next week, students will return back to school to begin the 2018-2019 school years.

Scheduled for this week is teacher in-service training on Wednesday and Thursday and an administrative day on Friday.

Students report back to school for a half-day session on Monday, August 6.

The first full day of school for students is Wednesday, August 8.

There are two new principals this year.

Kelly Bell is principal at Smith County Middle School.

LaShae Johnson is principal at Carthage Elementary School.

