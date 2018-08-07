Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

Smith County Child Care is looking for a full-time teacher. Apply in person, no calls. 245 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville. 8-9-2t

Hartsville Health and Rehab is now accepting applications for a 3-11 and 7pm to 7am LPN.

Contact Dana Drown, DON 615-374-2167, ext. 123. EOE 8-9-2t

Hartsville Health and Rehab is accepting applications for a Certified Dietary Manager and Cooks.

Contact Deborah Beasley @ 615-374-2167, ext. 113. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER 8-9-2t

