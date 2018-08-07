Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/09/18

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 21, 2014, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 4, 2014, in Book No. 275, at Page 280, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Kevin D. Wooten and Mary J Wooten, conveying certain property therein described to Marc A. Rosser as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Embrace Home Loans, Inc.. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Embrace Home Loans, Inc., will, on August 22, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: The following described tract or parcel of land located and situated in the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, as follows: BEING Lot No. 74 on the Plan of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, Phase II, as of record in Plat Book 3, Page 168, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description. This Conveyance is subject to such matters as shown on the plan of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, Phase 11, of record in Plat Book 3, Page 168, said Register’s Office; Easement in favor of East Tennessee Natural Gas Company, of record in Deed Book 67, Page 190, said Register’s Office; and Right of Way easement in favor of South Central Bell, of record in Deed Book 123, Page 726, said Register’s office; and Right of Way of record in Deed Book 114, Page 576, said Register’s Office. ALSO KNOWN AS: 182 Cumberland Cove Dr, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KEVIN D. WOOTEN MARY J WOOTEN The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 327735 DATED July 24, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 8-2-3t

_________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on August 28, 2018 at 2:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Randy Segura and Rebecca Segura, to Nationwide Trustee Services, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC on September 3, 2014 at Book 281, Page 117, Instrument No. 14002130; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Land in Smith County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 17 and 18 on the plan of BLOCK “D” OF THE PAUL WOMACK ADDITION, as shown by plat of record in Deed Book 41, Page 1, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description. Being the same property conveyed to Randy Segura and wife, Rebecca Segura by Deed from Hollie Dickerson f/k/a Hollie Woodard and Joey Dickerson of record in Book 281, page 115-116, in the Register of Deeds of Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 314 Jackson Ave, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 054A J 005.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Randy Segura and wife, Rebecca Segura The street address of the above described property is believed to be 314 Jackson Ave, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Randy Segura and Rebecca Segura, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 17-112566 7-26-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated October 12, 2006, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded October 16, 2006, in Book No. 158, at Page 426, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Hugh E. Sadler and Clara Lynn Sadler, conveying certain property therein described to Walter Rodriguez Taylor as Trustee for CitiFinancial Services, Inc.,; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, will, on August 23, 2018 on or about 9:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE TWENTY-SECOND (22ND) CIVIL DISTRICT Of SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT GATE POST ON NORTH SIDE OF ROAD THENCE EAST WITH THE ROAD 140 FT. TO A STUMP; THENCE NORTH 70 FT TO A IRON PIN THENCE WEST 100 FT TO IRON PIN IN FENCE LINE, THENCE SOUTH WITH FENCE 165 FT TO POINT OF BEGINNING, AND GENERALLY BOUNDED ON THE WEST BY HOSEA CARTER, SOUTH BY PUBLIC ROAD NORTH BY CURTIS SADLER AND EAST BY CURTIS SADLER. ALSO KNOWN AS: 41 Carter Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: HUGH E. SADLER CLARA LYNN SADLER The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 331655 DATED July 25, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P..L.L.C., Successor Trustee 8-2-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Joshua Wilkins and Tiffany Reavis-Wilkins executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated November 25, 2014 and recorded on December 1, 2014 in Book 284, Page 245, Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 22, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LOAN #: 3334210455 DATE: November 25, 2014 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 306 TURKEY CREEK HWY, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 Land located in the 2nd Civil District of SMITH County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Tract #1-2.33 acres, +/- BEGINNING at an iron rod in the east margin of Turkey Creek Highway, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the northwest corner of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 19 deg. 32 min. 19 sec., a radius of 567.00 feet, a tangent length of 97.62 feet, and a chord of North 15 deg. 50 min. 15 sec. West 192.42 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 193.35 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #2 of the Kittrell Farm property (5.36 acres as per survey of same date) North 81 deg. 06 min. 37 sec. East 684.82 feet to an iron rod at a 24-inch hackberry tree; thence with line of Thomas D. Parnell South 07 deg. 48 min. 01 sec. West 91.84 feet to an iron rod at a 28-inch poplar tree; thence South 67 deg. 37 min. 32 sec. West 262.31 feet to a large walnut stump; thence continuing with Parnell and with line of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., South 72 deg. 27 min. 12 sec. West 274.81 feet to a locust snag; thence continuing with line of Scruggs South 80 deg. 50 min. 40 sec. West 108.41 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.33 acres, more or less, by survey by Carroll Carman, TN # 910, dated November 18, 2002. Subject to a power line transmission easement crossing the above-described tract. Being the same property conveyed to Grantor by deed dated November 25, 2014, of record at Book 284, page 242, Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 031 053.04 Address/Description: 306 Turkey Creek Highway, Carthage, TN 37030. Current Owner(s): Joshua W. Wilkins and wife, Tiffany M. Reavis-Wilkins. Other Interested Party(ies): N/A The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 17-14481 FC02 7-26-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Larry Wayne Mofield Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of July, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Larry Wayne Mofield, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of May, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of July, 2018. Signed Timothy Wayne Mofield, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 8-2-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on September 5, 2018 on or about 1:00PM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by STEFANIE C. MARRERO AND ANTONIO MARRERO, JR., to Title Solutions Agency, LLC, Trustee, on June 26, 2015, at Record Book 293, Page 119-128 as Instrument No. 15001739 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: PACIFIC UNION FINANCIAL, LLC. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: CERTAIN TRACTS OR PARCELS OF LAND LOCATED AND SITUATED IN THE SEVENTEENTH (17TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: TRACT NO. 1: BEGINNING AT A CONCRETE MONUMENT LOCATED ON THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STATE HIGHWAY NO. 141, SAID CONCRETE MONUMEMT ALSO BEING LOCATED AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF DON KEATON, ET.UX. PROPERTY; THENCE CONTINUING EASTWARDLY WITH THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STATE HIGHWAY NO. 141, 138 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT; THENCE SOUTHERLY 245 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT; THENCE SOUTHERLY 245 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT; THENCE WESTERLY 157 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMEMT, SAME BEING LOCATED ON DON KEATON`S SOUTHEAST CORNER; THENCE NORTHERLY WITH KEATON`S EAST LINE 245 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TRACT NO. 2: BEGINNING AT A POINT, SAID POINT ON A FENCE LINE BEING BRADFORD`S SOUTHEAST CORNER; RUNNING THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 55 SECONDS EAST 232.25 FEET WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN HOLBROOK AND BRADFORDS, TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF STATE HIGHWAWY 141 (TROUSDALE FERRY TURNPIKE); THENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 23 SECONDS EAST WITH THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID HIGHWAY 13.03 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 05 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 232.68 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 2,673 SQUARE FEET, MORE OR LESS. ASSESSMENT NO.: 79 046.02 Tax ID: 79 046.02 Current Owner(s) of Property: STEFANIE C. MARRERO AND ANTONIO MARRERO, JR. The street address of the above described property is believed to be 487 New Middleton Highway, Gordonsville, TN 38563, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 18-000181-840-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Premier Building, Suite 404 5217 Maryland Way Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630 EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com 8-2-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert Key Kemp Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of July, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert Key Kemp, Deceased, who died on the 11th day of July, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of July, 2018. Signed Mary Belle Kemp, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 8-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert E. Hyde, Sr. Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of July, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Robert E. Hyde, Sr., Deceased, who died on the 12th day of June, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of July, 2018. Signed James D. Hyde, Sr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Christian S. Hofstetter, Attorney 8-2-2t

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Thursday, August 16, 2018; 5:00 p.m. at City Hall to discuss a variance requested by Dan Hodge for a property located on Spring Street. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie Dennis, Mayor 08-09-18(1T)

_________________

I, Marcus Maynard, am not responsible for any debts other than my own. 07-19-18(4T)

___________

Notice to Bid Gordonsville High School is accepting bids for two gas packed HVAC 5 ton units for a 3600 sq ft building with 16 ft ceilings and one gas packed 5 ton unit for a 2400 sq ft building with 10 ft ceilings. Bid must include attic duct work thru overhead metal ceiling. All labor and materials need to be included. No faxed bids accepted. Bids can be mailed or dropped by Gordonsville High School at 110 Main St East, Gordonsville, TN 38563. Bids will be accepted thru 3:00pm August 17th, 2018. Gordonsville High School reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 08-09-18(2T)

________________