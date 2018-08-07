MAN BOOKED INTO JAIL FOR 64TH TIME

A man who has been booked into the county jail 64 times has been arrested again.

According to Smith County Jail records, Eddie Lee Upchurch, 59, Carthage was booked into the county jail at 3:43 a.m. on July 23 for the sixty-fourth time.

Upchurch has been charged with breaking into Dales Towing in South Carthage.

South Carthage Officer Tracy Holder was dispatched to the tow lot where she discovered a hole in a fence.

While searching the fenced-in area, the officer discovered Upchurch hiding underneath a vehicle.

