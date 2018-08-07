MASON NEW COUNTY MAYOR – INCUMBENTS SEATED

Jeff Mason will become the county’s new mayor. Mason defeated four candidates in Thursday’s general election to win the county’s top seat. Mason received 2,409 votes.

County Commissioner Mark Jones finished second with 1,664 votes, followed by Billy M. Woodard with 940 votes, Ricky Slack with 175 votes and Willie B. Bane 173.

In the race for sheriff incumbent Sheriff Steve Hopper defeated challenger Michael F. Guerra Jr., 4,759 votes to 483 votes.

Incumbent Register of Deeds Jerri Lin Vaden-Malone defeated challenger Peggy Lancaster Massey, 2,879 votes to 2,355 votes.

Three office holders ran unopposed. Incumbents Trustee Lee Ann Williams received 4,868 complimentary votes, Circuit Court Clerk Tommy Turner received 4,795 complimentary votes and County Clerk Clifa Norris received 4,804.

