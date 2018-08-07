PREP FOOTBALL JAMBOREES FRIDAY
This Friday night area high school football fans will experience the long awaited return of gridiron action.
The Smith County High Owls and the Gordonsville High Tigers will travel for preseason tilts as they prepare for the start of the regular season — next Friday, August 17.
GORDONSVILLE vs MACON CO. FOOTBALL JAMBOREE
Friday, August 10, Lafayette 7:00 p.m.
(2 Quarters) Gordonsville High Varsity vs. Macon Co. High Varsity
(immediately following) (2 Quarters) Gordonsville High JV vs. Macon Co. HighJV
TOBACCO BOWL FOOTBALL JAMBOREE
Friday, August 10 Trousdale Co. High, Hartsville 7:30 p.m.
Varsity Smith Co. vs. Station Camp
