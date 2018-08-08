BREAKING NEWS: SMITH COUNTY SHOOTING

According to sources, the TBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Carthage.

According to the TBI, a security guard called police around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to report a suspicious vehicle.

Two Carthage Police officers responded to the scene.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Joseph Robbins, allegedly tried to hit one of the officers with his vehicle.

According to the TBI, one of the officers fired several shots from his service weapon, which hit Robbins, and he later died from his injuries.

Neither of the police officers were injured. TBI agents are working to gather interviews and evidence.

