OBIT: Mrs. Violet Woodard

Mrs. Violet Woodard, age 97, of Pleasant Shade, died Wednesday morning, August 8, at Concordia Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by: children, Thelma Thaxton of Carthage, Juanita Hunt and husband Jr. of Monoville, Frances Thompson of Pleasant Shade, Wendell Woodard and wife Brenda of Murfreesboro, Devon Duncan of Carthage, Jesse Woodard of Pleasant Shade,; brother, Ernest Silcox of Carthage; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Woodard is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, August 11, at 1:00 PM. Bro. David Thaxton and Bro. Junior Hunt will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Larry Butler officiating. Family will serve as active pallbearers.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon at 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 9:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage