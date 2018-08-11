OBIT: Phillip Day Brooks

Carthage City Councilman and Retired Smith County School System Educator Phillip Day Brooks, Age 68 of Carthage, TN, passed away at 9:32pm on Friday, August 10, 2018 at the Lebanon Health and Rehab.

Funeral Services for Mr. Brooks are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 11AM with Eld. Charles Allen Gentry and Eld. Anthony Dixon officiating. Interment will follow in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Visitation with the Brooks Family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wedneday from 4PM until 7PM and on Thursday after 10AM until service time at 11AM.

The Family requests donations be made to North Carthage Missionary Baptist Church or to the American Diabetes Association.

A complete obituary will be available once information in finalized.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.