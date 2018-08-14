Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

________________________________________________________

Smith County Child Care is looking for a full-time teacher. Apply in person, no calls. 245 JMZ Dr. Gordonsville. 8-9-2t

____________________________

Hartsville Health and Rehab is now accepting applications for a 3-11 and 7pm to 7am LPN. Contact Dana Drown,

DON 615-374-2167, ext. 123. EOE 8-9-2t

____________________________

Hartsville Health and Rehab is accepting applications for a Certified Dietary Manager and Cooks.

Contact Deborah Beasley @ 615-374-2167, ext. 113. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER 8-9-2t

____________________________

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Lafayette Head Start Teacher, Lafayette, TN

$14.60 hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe benefits: health, dental, vision, and life insurance, retirement

program, paid holidays, sick and annual leave. Applications will be accepted through August 24, 2018. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by August 24, 2018. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. Application forms are available at the Central Office, Head Start Centers, Career centers, or www.lbjc.org. 8-16-1t

____________________________

____________________________