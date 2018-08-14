OBIT: Mr. George Wallace Reed, Sr.
Mr. Reed is survived by Wife; Delanie Gibbs Reed of Carthage, TN. Children; Bobbie Jean “Sissy” (Junior), George “Buddy” (Christina), Jessica (Chris), Jason (Jessica), Jennifer, Mary DeIna (Jeff), Susan (Bob), and Jon (Mandy). Twenty grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brothers; Winkie (Penny) Reed and Vernon Underwood. Sister; Velma Armistead.
Funeral Services for Mr. Reed are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 3PM with Eld. Chris White officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the Reed family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 2PM until 8PM and again on Friday after 10AM until service time at 3PM.
BASS FUNERAL HOME, CARTHAGE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.