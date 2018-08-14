TWO CHARGED – STOLEN VEHICLE LOCATED

Two people face various charges following a sheriff’s department investigation where a stolen vehicle and drugs were located. The investigation took place at the boatramp on the Caney Fork River in South Carthage on August 8. While on routine patrol, sheriff’s department Deputy Joshua Williams noticed a white vehicle sitting in the boatramp’s parking area.

According to an affidavit of complaint, after approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed a strong odor one would associate with marijuana. There were two individuals inside the vehicle, a male and a female.

Upon a search of the vehicle, two substances were located in the vehicle, one substance field tested positive for Fentanyl and a second for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of complaint.

Also, the vehicle in which the two were traveling was reported stolen from Davidson County, according to the affidavit of complaint.

