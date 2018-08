Ms. Jenna McIntosh Baird, age 33, of Doweltown, died Tuesday, August 14, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

She is survived by: mother, Rita McIntosh of Old Hickory; children, Maggie Baird of Old Hickory, Michael Baird of Lebanon, Mason Baird of Lebanon; father of children, John Baird of Lebanon.

Ms. Baird will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services.

A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.

Sanderson of Carthage