OBIT: Mr. Brian Keith Reeder

Mr. Brian Keith Reeder, age 50, of Brush Creek, TN, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Brian was born May 28, 1968 in Jacksonville, FL, son of the late Leonard August Reeder, Sr, and Marion Vinup Nadeau. He married Lora Paine on March 23, 1988. Brian worked as Fleet Manager for First Fleet, Inc. out of Murfreesboro, TN, and was on site at Georgia-Pacific in Lebanon, TN.

Brian was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend.

Mr. Reeder is survived by his Wife; Lora Paine Reeder of Brush Creek, TN. Four Children; Micheal Reeder of Brush Creek, TN, Tyler (Brooke Jones) Reeder of Jacksonville, FL, Ian Matthew Reeder of Brush Creek, TN, and Tessa Rae Reeder of Brush Creek, TN. Grandchildren; Brayden Simmons, Crosston Tarpley, and Michelle Hughes. Siblings; Donna Williams, Babette Adams, and Leonard August (Cindy) Reeder, Jr. Step-Father; Leo Paul Nadeau.

Memorial Visitation with the Reeder Family is scheduled to be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, August 24, 2018 from 3PM until 7PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Autism Speaks.

