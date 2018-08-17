OBIT: Mrs. Ernestine Gregory

Mrs. Ernestine Gregory, age 84, of Carthage, died Thursday evening, August 16, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: son, Shane Gregory and wife Christie of South Carthage; brother, Thomas Rigsby of Lebanon; 2 grandchildren, Lowegan Alexander (Scooter) Gregory and Lauren Elizabeth (Peanut) Gregory of Bradford Hill.

Mrs. Gregory is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, August 18, at 3:00 PM. Eld. James “Pee Wee” Massey and Eld. Junior Dickerson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Horace McCall, Tim Tisdale, Jimmy Baker, Jimmy Owens, Larry T. Wilkerson, Mark Cookston.

Visitation will begin on Friday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 3:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund or Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Sanderson of Carthage