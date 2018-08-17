OBIT: Ms. Myra Woodard Brooks

Ms. Myra Woodard Brooks, age 68, of South Carthage, died Wednesday evening, August 15, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: daughter, Kay Reece of South Carthage; 2 grandchildren, Christinia R. Patel of Memphis, Curtis B. Patel of Cookeville; 2 brothers, Ralph Woodard and wife Patty of Carthage, Benny Woodard and wife Lisa of Funns Branch.

Ms. Brooks is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Services and interment will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, August 18, at 3:00 PM at the Sircy Cemetery in Brooks Bend. Bro. Frank Bratcher will officiate.

Visitation at the Carthage Chapel will be on Saturday only from 12:00 Noon until leaving for the cemetery at 2:00 PM.