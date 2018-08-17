OBIT: Ms. Pat Spivey

Ms. Pat Spivey, age 58, of Dixon Springs, died Thursday morning, August 16, at Tennova Health Care in Lebanon. She is survived by: husband, Terry Butts; daughter, Kayla Butts of Dixon Springs; mother, Mable Spivey; 5 siblings, Judy Head and husband Richard of Gainesboro, Charles Spivey and wife Debbie of Pleasant Shade, Wayne Spivey and wife Debbie of Carthage, Margie Roberts of Carthage, David Spivey and wife Joann of Riddleton; god-daughter, Amber Spivey of Pleasant Shade.

Ms. Spivey is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, August 19, at 3:00 PM. Bro. Frank Bratcher and Bro. Craig Mahler will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as active pallbearers are: Scott Stepp, Robby Stepp, Steven Roberts, Justin Niznik, Jason Spivey, Chad Romines.

Visitation will begin Saturday afternoon at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 12:00 Noon until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage