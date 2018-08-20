OBIT: Mr. Tommy Plumlee

Mr. Tommy Plumlee, age 70, of Clubb Springs, TN, passed away Saturday, August 18, 2018.

Tommy was born December 9, 1947 in Nashville, TN, son of the late Jewell Thomas Plumlee, Sr, and Florence Elizabeth Ray West. He was also preceded in death by Brothers; Danny Ray Vantrease and Chuck Vantrease, Grandmother; Vallie Lovell, and Daughter; Maichelle Plumlee. Tommy was an avid Elvis Presley Fan. He loved Western shows, animals, and cooking.

Mr. Plumlee is survived by Wife; Darlene Judd Plumlee of Clubb Springs, TN. Daughters; Tabatha (Randy Holder) Smith of McMinville, TN, Tara Bennett of Baxter, TN, and Susan (Stanley) Biggers of Franklin, KY. Grandchildren; Travis Maddox, Braelynn Bennett, Katelynn Bennett, and Brooklynn Bennett. Siblings; Ronnie (Mary) Vantrease of Kingston Springs, TN, Gary (Barbara) Vantrease of Brush Creek, TN, Deeanna (Jimmy) Mullinax of Carthage, TN, Sammie (Sandra) Vantrease of Brush Creek, TN.

Funeral Services for Mr. Plumlee are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at 1PM with Eld. James T. Gibbs officiating. Interment will follow in the New Macedonia Cemetery.

Visitation with the Plumlee Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday from 9AM until 8PM and again on Thursday after 9AM until service time at 1PM.

