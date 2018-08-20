OBIT: Mrs. Hilda McCallum

Mrs. Hilda McCallum, age 83, of Tanglewood, died Friday evening, August 17, at her home. She is survived by: children, Tony McCallum and wife Mary Jane of Monoville, Lisa Gregory and husband Jimmy of Tanglewood; 3 grandchildren, Steven Gregory and wife Kim of Carthage, Brooke Taylor and husband Zach of Hartsville, Erika McCallum of Hartsville; 3 great-grandchildren, Owen Gregory, Delaney Gregory, Kennedy Taylor; dear friends, Judy Massey and Minda Massey Ratledge.

Mrs. McCallum is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Monday morning, August 20, at 11:00 AM. Eld. James “Pee Wee” Massey will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens with Eld. Anthony Dixon officiating. Serving as active pallbearers are: Tony McCallum, Steven Gregory, Owen Gregory, Jimmy Gregory, Zach Taylor, Jason Draper.

Visitation will begin on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM and on Monday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to Defeated Creek Elementary School or the Kidney Foundation.

Sanderson of Carthage