Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/23/18

I, Nyoka Waller, have this 1989 Honda with this VIN#3H1HF030XKD404366 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-388-4920. 08-23-18(2T)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Site-Safe Products, LLC d/b/a Site-Safe, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98302-4143-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNR118 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 09/28/18. 08-16-18(2T)

Town of Gordonsville – 2018 Street Paving Invitation to Bid This project consists of proposed paving improvements and associated work involved for the Town of Gordonsville in Smith County, Tennessee. The proposed improvements include approximately 4,000 L.F. on Meadow Drive, with add alternates for locations on Maple Street and Oak Street, as well as for parking at the Fire Station. The construction for the proposed paving improvements includes all prep work, labor, material, equipment and all other items necessary to complete the work as described above and in the plans and specifications. Sealed bids will be received by the Owner at the Town of Gordonsville, 63 East Main Street, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 until 2:00 p.m. (CDT) on Thursday, September 6, 2018 and then publicly opened and read aloud. All bids must be made out on the Bid Form found in the Contract Documents. The instructions to Bidders, Form of Agreement, Specifications and other bidding instruments may be examined at the following locations: Town of Gordonsville 63 East Main Street Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563 (615) 683-8282 Warren and Associates 109 Pennsylvania Avenue Lebanon, Tennessee 37087 (615) 444-2996 Questions regarding the bidding documents should be directed to Jerry B. Warren, P.E. of Warren and Associates, Telephone: (615) 444-2996, Fax: (615) 444-2961. Copies of the bidding instruments may be obtained at the Engineer’s Office in Lebanon, Tennessee for the non-refundable fee of $100 per set. Partial sets of Building Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. With his bid, each Bidder must deposit security in the amount of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, subject to the conditions stated in the Instructions to Bidders. Performance and Labor and Material Bond each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract sum will be required of the successful Contractor. Bids may not be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after bid opening. All Bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1976 (TCA Title 62, Chapter 6). No bid will be opened unless the outside of the sealed envelope containing the bid provides the following information, the Contractor’s license number, the date of the license’s expiration, and a quotation of that part of his classification applying to the bid. In the case of joint ventures, this information must be provided by each party submitting the bid. Bidder must agree to fully complete the project within 180 calendar days of issuance of the Notice to Proceed from the Town of Gordonsville. Bidder must agree to pay, as liquidated damages, the sum of $1,000.00 per each calendar day thereafter as hereinafter provided. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities in bids, to evaluate bids and to accept any bid which, in the Owner’s opinion, may be in the best interest of the Owner. Bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Orders No. 11246 and 11375, which prohibit discrimination in employment regarding, race, creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Anti-Kickback Act, and the Contract Work Hour Standard Act. Bidders must certify that they do not, and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on the basis of race, color, creed, sex, or national origin. No contract is given or implied to the successful Bidder until the project is funded and a written contract is offered by the Town of Gordonsville and signed by all parties. 08-23-18(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR 1990 MAKE Toyota MODEL Camry VIN JT2VV22E9L3002255 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave. Cookeville, TN 38501 Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale. 08-23-18(1T)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith Utility District will be conducting a PUBLIC MEETING at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the Utility District Office, located at 136 South Main Street, South Carthage, Tennessee 37030. The purpose of this meeting will be to provide information about the Smith Utility District’s application for a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan project in the amount of $933,000 for proposed water storage tank replacement in the Grant area (with Partial Principal Forgiveness in the amount of $186,600). Questions prior to the meeting should be directed to the attention of Mack Gann, General Manager – Smith Utility District at 615-735-2793. Smith Utility District is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Smith Utility District will not discriminate against any individual on the basis of his or her race, color, national origin, physical disability, religion, age, or sex. 08-23-18(1T)

PUBLIC HEARING The Smith County Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, September 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Smith County Courthouse, Court Room One, 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN. The purpose of the hearing is to obtain public comment regarding the proposed Amendment to the Zoning Ordinance Article VI: Section 4-4 Uses permitted to add Storage Facilities as a use permitted to District C1 and Section 4-1 Uses permitted to add customary home occupations to a use permitted in District A1. All interested parties are invited to attend. Further information may be obtained at 735-3418. 08-23-18(1T)

I, Aaron Steven Key, have in my possession a 2004 Ford Explorer VIN#1FMZU72K34UB36779. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-438-7447. 08-23-18(2T)

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT The regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be moved to Sept. 10, 2018 due to the Labor Day Holiday. 08-23-18(1T)

I, David Branner, have this 2001 Nissan Maxima with this VIN# JN1CA31A41T101421 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-752-9033. 8-23-1tpd

I Bobby Winfree, have in my possession trailer DMV 44693 91-Hom-d and a 1969 low boy trailer 169190. If anyone has any info contact 615-477-5156. 8-23-1tpd

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 2, 2005, executed by Eddie W Davis, Tabitha B. Davis, conveying certain real property therein described to ANDREW A. STANDFORD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded December 9, 2005, in Deed Book 140, Page 341; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Elizon Master Participation Trust I, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Owner Trustee who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 20, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING LOCATED IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD, AND BEING THE PROPERTY OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 53, PAGE 424, REGISTER`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SEE TAX MAP 98, PARCEL 16.00, TAX ASSESSOR`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD, SAME BEING AN EASTERN CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CHURCH; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CHURCH NORTH 77 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 11.15 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 6-INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE SOUTH 48 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST 276.41 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A POST; THENCE SOUTH 22 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST 20.73 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTERCLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 06 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 27 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 654.50 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 35.01 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 60 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST 69.92 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 69.96 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 57 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 145.96 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING A POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 54 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 59 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 210.10 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 107.59 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 84 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 191.53 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 198.87 FEET; THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 96.46 FEET TO A POINT IN SAID MARGIN IN THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF LODA EUGENE HUNT AND THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH FOR THE NEXT THREE (3) CALLS: NORTH 00 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST 06.38 FEET; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST 68.80 FEET; THENCE NORTH 52 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 01 SECOND WEST 106.08 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE BRANCH AND THE CREEK; THENCE WITH LINE OF THE CREEK AND FANTLEY GENE SYKES FOR THE NEXT TWO (2) CALLS: NORTH 31 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST 129.03 FEET; THENCE NORTH 35 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 23 SECONDS EAST 196.41 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE LEAVING CREEK NORTH 56 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST 25.62 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE RAILROAD; THENCE WITH THE RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 30 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 16 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 878.30 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 239.21 FEET, AND A CHORD OF NORTH 69 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST 461.61 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 467.10 FEET; THENCE NORTH 84 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST 86.28 FEET TO A POINT IN SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY AND IN THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH; THENCE LEAVING THE RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY WITH THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH SOUTH 01 DEGREE 49 MINUTES 38 SECONDS WEST 35.08 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE BRANCH AND THE CREEK; THENCE WITH LINE OF THE CENTER OF THE CREEK SOUTH 64 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST 195.79 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE CREEK IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN SOUTH 17 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 149.72 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING A POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 01 DEGREE 49 MINUTES 1 I SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 813.20 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 12.91 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 18 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 25.83 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 25.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 7.54 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED MAY 14, 2003. Parcel ID: 098 016.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 281 Brush Creek Rd, Brush Creek, TN 38547. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): Eddie W Davis, Tabitha B. Davis OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: COMMUNITY BANK OF SMITH COUNTY The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #142403 08/23/2018, 08/30/2018, 09/06/2018 8-23-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Tommie Leona Armstrong Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of August, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Tommie Leona Armstrong, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of July, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of August, 2018. Signed April Michelle Armstrong, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 8-23-2t

