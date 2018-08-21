SPORTS: GHS VS SCHS FRIDAY NIGHT

Friday night, Smith County High’s Owl Stadium will play host to the county’s premier sporting event of the year as the Smith County High Owls take on cross county rival the Gordonsville High Tigers.

The Owls have claimed four consecutive victories in the high school football rivalry which has become a gridiron classic in the Upper Cumberland area. In last year’s meeting, the Owls utilized their potent offensive attack to walk away with a 47-25 victory at Gordonsville.

The squads will come into Friday’s contest after very different results in week one. The Owls claimed a 28-14 victory over border rival Macon County in front of a raucous hometown crowd.

The Gordonsville Tigers were overpowered at Turney Ford Field by a talented Watertown Purple Tiger team, 48-8.

