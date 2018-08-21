TWO PURSUITS LEAD TO ARREST

A man who managed to evade law enforcement authorities during two pursuits is behind bars facing multiple charges. Killian Blake Ellis, 25, Alexandria, is being held in the county jail without bond.

Charges stem from an incident which occurred on July 28 in Carthage when the sheriffs department’s canine unit, Deputy Ridge Long and canine Constance, stopped Ellis on West Jefferson Avenue.

According to an offense report filed by Deputy Long, Ellis failed to exit his vehicle at the request of the officer (Deputy Long) and Sgt. Jimmy Gregory.

Ellis sped away from the scene, leading to a pursuit.

