OBIT: Mrs. Dimple Meadows Ray

Mrs. Dimple Meadows Ray, age 71, of South Carthage, died Tuesday evening, August 21, at St. Thomas West Hospital. She is survived by: husband, Gordon Ray; children, Charlotte Beasley of South Carthge and Wallace Johnson and wife Gina of Tuckers Crossroads; siblings, Janice Bane of Maggart and Larry Meadows and wife Vickie of Carthage.

Mrs. Ray is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Friday afternoon, August 24, at 1:00 pm. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Thursday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday from 9:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

Sanderson of Carthage