OBIT: Dorris Goad

Dorris Goad, age 86, of Nashville, formerly of the Russell Hill Community, passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018 at Vanco Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Goodlettsville, TN. Funeral services for Dorris Goad were conducted on Monday, August 27th at 11:00 a.m. from the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Timmy Goad officiating. Burial followed in the Anderson & Son Memorial Park. Logan Goad, Mike Goad, Timmy Goad, Willie Goad, Eddie Winter and Jackson Jones served as Pallbearers. Dorris was born on November 25, 1931, one of twelve children born to the late Elmer and Amy (Hackett) Goad. He married the former Ina Hewitt on June 28, 1958, who survives and lives in Nashville. He worked at Werthan Bag Company for 21 years operating a printing Machine and 19 years with the State of Tennessee in maintenance. He was a member of the Broadmoor Church of Christ in Nashville. In addition to his wife of 59 years, he is survived by: sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny and Darla Goad of Ridgetop, TN, Lance and Gail Goad of Greenbrier, TN, grandchildren and spouses, Mary Beth and Eddie Winter of Hinesville, GA, Amy and Jackson Jones of Clarksville, TN, Roxanna Goad, and Logan Goad, both of Greenbrier, TN, great-grandchild, Lilly Winter of Hinesville, GA, sisters and their spouses, Cora and James Robert Bass of Gordonsville, TN, Lois Wheeler, Peggy and Phil Halliburton, sisters-in-law and spouses, Bonnie Goad, all of the Russell Hill Community of Macon County, Betty Goad of Gallatin, TN, Gloria and Eddie Copas and Gayla and Dean Rush, all of the Gibbs Crossroads Community in Macon County.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Goad Family.