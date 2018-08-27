OBIT: Mr. Edward Earl “Tugboat” Miller

Mr. Edward Earl “Tugboat” Miller, age 73 of the Flatrock Community died Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at his home.

There will be a celebration of life held at the Crossroads Fellowship in the Tucker’s Crossroads Community on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Church.

Born Edward Earl Miller in Detroit, Michigan on May 23, 1945, he was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Miller.

Mr. Miller was a carpenter by trade and was a licensed general contractor and worked for Marriott Hotels for many years.

He was a member of the Metro Club and the Eagles Club. As an avid biker he was a member of B.A.C.A. – Bikers Against Child Abuse.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia L. Kelly-Miller; children, Edward James Miller of Thailand, Roger Vincent Miller of Liberty, Julie Karen Miller, John Joseph Miller of Detroit, MI, Kim Marie Miller of Lebanon; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Earl Miller & wife Sandy of Lebanon; a sister, Joyce Cale & husband Jim of Detroit, MI.

