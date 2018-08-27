OBIT: Mrs. Wynema Knight Meachum

Mrs. Wynema Knight Meachum, age 99, of Watervale, died Friday afternoon, August 24, at Tennova in Lebanon. She is survived by: daughter, Wynella Meachum Mathes and son-in-law, Douglas Brown Mathes of Huntsville, Alabama; brother, Dewey King Knight of Carthage; niece, Cynthia Meachum Dennis of Cookeville; nephew, Doyle Edward Meachum of Antioch.

Mrs. Meachum is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, August 28, at 11:00 AM. Eld. Rickey Hall and Eld. Charles Allen Gentry will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Wesley Minor, Luke Minor, Wesley Lattimore, George Meachum, Wayne Meachum, Tim Meachum.

Visitation begins on Monday afternoon at 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Sanderson of Carthage