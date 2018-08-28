PAVING PLANNED IN MULTIPLE COMMUNITIES

Repaving of state highways will be taking place in a number of communities in the upcoming weeks. One project includes the repaving of three segments of state roadway in the New Middleton, Gordonsville, Stonewall and Turkey Creek communities.

Prep work has began on the first project which will include three phases. The first phase includes repaving New Middleton Highway from the Gordonsville Highway four-way intersection through the New Middleton community to Highway 53 or Alexandria Highway. The project covers 4.530 miles. Another phase of the project includes repaving of Stonewall Highway from Main Street in Gordonsville to the Highway 70 intersection in Elmwood.

The project includes 4.530 miles. Also, Turkey Creek Highway will be repaved from the intersection with Highway 25 in Carthage to the intersection of Highway 85 at the Devil’s Elbow (Defeated area). The project covers 5.120 miles. Totaled, the project includes 14.18 miles of state road.

