OBIT: Mrs. Ellen Foote Johnson

Mrs. Ellen Foote Johnson, age 64, of Brush Creek, died Wednesday evening, August 29, at her home. She is survived by: husband, Roger Johnson; children, Douglas A. Foote and wife Kristy, James Robert Foote and wife Lydia, Elijah A. Foote and wife Kala and Pamela M. Wyatt all of Brush Creek, Elisha Robinson and husband Joseph of Nunnelly, Maia C. Newton and husband Christopher of Defeated Creek and Melody Joy Foote Smith and husband Josey of Alexandria; step-children, Eddie Daniels of Little Rock, AR, Jeffrey Daniels and wife Heidi of Virginia Beach, VA, and Connie Holman and husband Larry of Austin, AR; brother, Franklin Palmroos and wife Joan of Otto, NC; 27 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Johnson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where graveside service and interment will be conducted Monday morning, September 3, at 11:00 am in the Smith County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Scott Nesbitt and Bro. Bryan Bratcher officiating.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted Monday afternoon, September 3, at 2 pm at The Building on Third Avenue West in Carthage.

The family has requested memorials to assist with funeral expenses.

Sanderson of Carthage