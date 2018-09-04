DENNIS SEEKS RE-ELECTION

Mayor Donnie Dennis announces his campaign for re-election.

“My name is Donnie Dennis and I have been proudly serving the citizens of Carthage as mayor for the past four years. My time in office has been some of the most productive and meaningful of my life and I am just getting started. As mayor, I have been involved in numerous projects that are specifically designed to improve the quality of life for everyone in our community. My staff and I have worked diligently to improve our water and sewage systems. We have made great progress and are on our way to having the best water and sewage infrastructure in our town’s history. I have worked hard to provide clean, affordable water for the residents of Carthage.

My team identified the expansion and improvement of our town’s infrastructure as one of Carthage’s most pressing needs. I am proud to say that our infrastructure is much better today than when I took office. We have worked to promote the quality of life issues throughout Carthage. We have provided funding for youth programs, our soon-to-be constructed town amphitheater and walking trails, new protective vests for the safety of our police officers, security cameras at our water treatment plant, and many others, with many more already planned for my second term. I have established beneficial relationships with state and federal funding agencies, as well as Governor Bill Haslam, to secure funding for Carthage, all of which is designed to promote and further the economic and cultural interests of Carthage and Smith County.

My staff and I are working to recruit new businesses and development partners to our community. I am committed to developing our assets in a responsible, culturally sensitive and sustainable manner that promotes smart growth. Our goal is to continue to enhance the quality of life in our community in order to strengthen our ability to attract a diverse group of development partners to our community.”

