Garage / Yard Sales
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •
YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!
CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!
________________________________________________________
Yard Sale – 150 Cumberland Cove Dr., South Carthage. Sept. 8th. Lots of 2 toddler girl clothes. 9-6-1tpd
____________________________
Yard Sale – Sept. 7 & 8, 133 Proffitt St, South Carthage, across from Carthage Pavilion. Friday 6:30-5:30, Saturday 7:00 – 12:00. Many items less than $10; most $3 or less. Clothing (many name brand): lots of baby boys (0-12 mo.), ladies (M-XL), mens (M), nice ladies shoes. Household and misc. items. 9-6-1tpd
____________________________