Garage / Yard Sales

|
• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS • 
YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!
CONTACT US AT 735-1110 & FIND OUT HOW!
________________________________________________________

Yard Sale – 150 Cumberland Cove Dr., South Carthage.  Sept. 8th.  Lots of 2 toddler girl clothes.         9-6-1tpd

____________________________

Yard Sale – Sept. 7 & 8, 133 Proffitt St, South Carthage, across from Carthage Pavilion.  Friday 6:30-5:30, Saturday 7:00 – 12:00.  Many items less than $10; most $3 or less. Clothing (many name brand): lots of baby boys (0-12 mo.), ladies (M-XL), mens (M), nice ladies shoes.  Household and misc. items.  9-6-1tpd

____________________________

Posted in Garage - Yard Sales