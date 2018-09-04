Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

The L.B.J. & C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Lafayette Head Start teacher Lafayette, TN $14.98 per hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe benefits: health, dental, vision, and life insurance, retirement program, paid holidays, sick and annual leave. Applications will be accepted through September 10, 2018. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by September 10, 2018. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. Application forms are available at the Central Office, Head Start Centers, Career Centers, or www.lbjc.org. 9-6-1t

Attention Class A & Class B CDL Drivers. One of the south’s fastest growing companies has driving positions available. Starting pay at $16/hr + OT. $1/hr increase after 1 year of service. $2/hr increase after 2 years of service. Home every night. No ELD required. Paid vacation & paid holidays. Health, dental, and vision insurance available. Most of our drivers made over $50,000 last year. For more info on positions available contact: Westley cell 615-655-7601, office 615-699-5080. 9-6-2t

