KIDZ CENTRAL EVENT SATURDAY

Family and fitness will be celebrated Saturday in the annual Kidz Central Celebration. The event will include health related activities, free food, multiple booths, live entertainment and exhibits. The annual event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Smith County Community Playground at Crump Paris Park in South Carthage.

The Kidz Central 5K Run by the River will take place at 9 a.m. There is a $10 entry fee for this event. A free one mile fun run will take place beginning at 10:15 a.m. Live entertainment will begin at 10:30 a.m. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided for lunch. Exhibitors will include Cumberland Mountain State Park Birds of Prey and the TWRA.

A number of agencies and groups will have booths including Farmers Market Group, Project Brain, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Smokehouse, State Park Jr. Rangers, Smith County Health Department, Smith County Backpack Program and Smith County Drug Coalition. There will also be a number of safety oriented booths and exhibits including Fire Safety Education, Traffic Safety and emergency vehicles. The annual event is hosted by the Smith County government, Smith County Chamber of Commerce, Smith County Coordinated School Health, Smith County Health Council, Smith County Fitness Center and Smith County Health Department.