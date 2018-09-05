OBIT: Mrs. Dixie Bryant Verax

Mrs. Dixie Bryant Verax, age 83, of Carthage, TN, passed away Sunday, September 2, 2018.

Dixie was born February 12, 1935 in Carthage, TN, Daughter of the late Frank Bryant and Laura Belle Dennis Bryant. She married Joseph Verax, Jr, on July 28, 1962 and he preceded her in death on May 8, 1996. Dixie was also preceded by Brother; Gary Bryant. She graduated from Smith County High School and worked at the Carthage Shirt Factory for 30 years. Mrs. Dixie was a member of the Riddleton Baptist Church.

Mrs. Verax is survived by Son; Billy and wife Robin Verax of Dixon Springs, TN. Daughter; Kathy Verax of South Carthage, TN. Grandchildren; Matthew Verax, Kevin Verax, and Wesley Lugo. Great-grandchild; Kane Lugo.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Verax are scheduled to be conducted from the Riddleton Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 11AM with Dr. Bill York officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the Verax Family will be held at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 5PM until 7PM and at the Riddleton Baptist Church on Wednesday from 10AM until 11AM.

