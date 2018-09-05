OBIT: Nancy Ann Brimm Chambers

Nancy Ann Brimm Chambers, age 91 of Hendersonville, passed away on Thursday, August 30, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William P. Chambers; her parents, Gilmer Sanders and Queen Hazard Brimm; and 2 sisters, Gene Floyd and Lucy (Toots) Cosby Brimm.

Nancy is survived by her son, Bill (Letitia) Chambers; her daughter, Kathy Chambers (David) Lovelace; a brother, Sandy (Janene) Brimm; sisters, Martha (Charles) Gregory, Sandra Deniston, and Suzanne Moore; grandchildren, Tracy Lovelace (Jay) Reynolds, Ben Lovelace, Katie Chambers (Clifton) Bynum, Sandy (Lynsey) Chambers, and Anna Chambers (Elliott) Standifer; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Her family will receive friends on Monday, September 3, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville. There will be a Graveside Service at 11:00am on Tuesday, September 4, at Dixon Springs Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

You may view the obituary or offer your Condolences online at www.austinandbell.com.