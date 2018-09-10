OBIT: Mr. J. C. Owen

Mr. J. C. Owen

Mr. J. C. Owen, age 86, longtime farmer and lumberman of the Kennys Bend Community, died Monday morning, September 10, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Charlotte Owen; son, Jimmy Owen and wife Helen of Watervale; 3 grandchildren, Candice Owen and husband Tony Barlage of Golden, Colorado; Dr. Casey Owen and wife Sarah of the Hickory Hills Community, Caroline Owen of Watervale.

Mr. Owen is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, September 14 at 1:00 PM. Eld. Junior Dickerson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: B. L. Owen, Jeff Owen, Kyle Owen, Robert Taylor, Joe Taylor, Lee Davis.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Plunketts Creek Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund.