OBIT: Mrs. Rebecca Smallen

Mrs. Rebecca Smallen of the Martins Creek Community in Granville died at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning September 4, 2018 at the Concordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she was admitted December 8, 2017. She under the care of Kindred Hospice of Cookeville and was being cared for after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. Mrs. Smallen was 68.

Mrs. Smallen was cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood and no services will be conducted.

Mrs. Smallen was born Rebecca Sue Crain in Loudon in Loudon County, Tennessee on December 28, 1949 and was one of two children of the late Jean Crain.

In 2016 she retired as a nurse in Sarasota, Florida and moved to the Martins Creek Community to be near her son.

Mrs. Smallen was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are her son, Tim McMullen and wife Melinda of the Martins Creek Community; a brother, Doug Smallen.

