Help Wanted

• CLICK ON “READ MORE” TO SEE FULL LISTINGS •

YOUR CLASSIFIED AD COULD BE SEEN RIGHT HERE – RIGHT NOW!

CONTACT US AT 615-7 35 -1110 & FIND OUT HOW!

________________________________________________________

The Attention Class A & Class B CDL Drivers. One of the south’s fastest growing companies has driving positions available. Starting pay at $16/hr + OT. $1/hr increase after 1 year of service. $2/hr increase after 2 years of service. Home every night. No ELD required Paid vacation & paid holidays. Health, dental, and vision insurance available. Most of our drivers made over $50,000 last year. For more info on positions available contact: Westley cell 615-655-7601, office 615-699-5080. 9-6-2t

____________________________

The L.B.J.& C. Development Corporation is advertising the following job vacancy: Red Boiling Springs Head Start Custodian/Center Assistant, Red Boiling Springs, TN. $7.75 per hour, 8 hours per day. Fringe benefits: health, dental, vision, and life insurance, retirement program, paid holidays, sick and annual leave. Head Start will accept applications through September 19, 2018. Applications received by mail must be postmarked by September 19, 2018. For information contact Gale Stone at (931) 528-3361, ext. 228. An employment application is available at the L.B.J.& C. Central Office, Head Start Center, Career Center, or www.lbjc.org. 9-13-1t

____________________________

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY– Local agency has a position available as a Personal Lines Account Executive in Lebanon or Gallatin, TN. A licensed property & casualty agent is required. The position includes a competitive salary, health insurance, simple IRA match, paid vacation/sick time. Monday – Friday 8am-5pm. Please call 615-804-6764 for inquiry. 9-13-1t

____________________________

____________________________

____________________________