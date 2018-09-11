SUSPECT IN APRIL DOUBLE HOMICIDE POSTS BOND

One of two men charged in April’s double homicide in the Dillehay Hollow has been released from the county jail on bond. David Ortiz Bibian, 53, Difficult, posted $120,000 bond, Thursday. Bibian was being held in the county jail without bond. During a bond hearing before Judge Brody Kane on August 31, Bibian’s bond was set at $120,000.

Judge Kane set conditions for the bond. Bibian must wear an ankle monitor and is not allowed to travel outside the state. In August, Bibian asked the judge for a bond. The hearing was set for Friday, August 31. Both Bibian and Alain E. Benitez, 18, Lebanon, a second defendant, made their initial court appearances in July. The case against the two defendants has been continued until December.

