DEFEATED BRIDGE REPLACEMENT TO REQUIRE DETOUR

Construction of a replacement bridge on Friendship Hollow Lane South in the Defeated community is about to begin. The bridge, located a short distance from Defeated Creek Highway, has been in a badly deteriorated state for several years.

Plans were to halt traffic traveling across the bridge as soon as this past Monday. The new bridge will cost $219,453 to construct. Including pre-construction work, which was done by the local road department, the total cost of the project is $277,935.

Mid-Tennessee Concrete in Gordonsville is contractor for the project. The overall cost of the project is well below the state’s estimated $743,000. The contractor has 90 days to complete the work. Road Superintendent Steve Coble says the company has a reputation of finishing jobs early and anticipates this one will be also. The construction project will require a significant detour.

The bridge crosses Lankford Branch. In order to get to the other side, motorists will have to pass through the Defeated community and take Dillehay Hollow Road to Friendship Hollow Road South.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!