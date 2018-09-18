Garage / Yard Sales

Multi-Family Garage Sale – Friday, September 21st, 8:00-6:00 and Saturday, September 22nd 8:00-12:00 @ 747 Pleasant Shade Hwy.  red brick on left past community center.  Formal dresses, clothes girls’ newborn – 10/12, brand name small junior girls, women and men clothing, shoes of all sizes.  Infrared heater, Goodyear Wrangles tires, turkey fryer w/peanut oil, 2 unit stove top, misc. furniture, bedding, lamps, lots of misc. kitchen items, books, dvds, toys and lots, lots more. 

Moving Sale – Kyle Hollow Ln. Sykes, at the Duncans. Sept. 21 & 22. Jewelry, bedroom suite 2 of them, glassware, tools, antique furniture, kids toys and a whole lot more.                                9-20-1tpd

Yard Sale – Friday, Sept. 21 107 Morris Ave.  Men, women & children clothing, household and decorative items.  Reschedule for Saturday, Sept. 22 if raining.  Linda Upchurch and Jennifer Agee.            9-20-1tpd

Yard Sale – 213 Hogans Creek Rd, Carthage 37030.  Thurs 20th, Fri 21st of Sept.  Tools, crafts, furniture, household items and more.  9-20-1tpd

JAK Yard Sale – 299 Defeated Creek Hwy Carthage.  Saturday, September 22nd 7:00-5:00.  A little bit of everything!               9-20-1tpd

Yard Sale – 129 Read Ave,  South Carthage.   Friday 21 & Saturday 22.  Diamond ring, washer and dryer, table and chairs, clothes all sizes, glassware overload, curio cabinet.  Too much to mention. Priced to sell!                    9-20-1tpd                                             

