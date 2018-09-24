OBIT: David Harris

David Harris, age 52 of Lebanon, TN, passed away on September 17th, 2018. Mr. Harris was a member of Gladeville Methodist Church.

Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, September 24th, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Howard Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman, TN. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Bland, Allen Yelton, Charlie Daniels, Tommy Harris, Jerry Lee, J.D. Powell, Todd Marks, Kevin Shaw, Jason Pardue, Jeff Page, Jim Ruble, Scott Doolittle, Lex Conatser, Roger Hall, Ray Evins, Haskel Evins, Tyler Mason, Wallace Dobbs, Ron Love, Tony Hunter, and Russell Maxwell.

The family will receive friends Sunday, September 23rd from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Monday, September 24th from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m

He was preceded in death by father, Richard Cochran Harris; grandparents, Harris and Hensley. He is survived by son, Richard Nathan Harris; step – sons, Trey Frisbee and Dustin Shorter; spouse, Sheila Harris; father figure, Jerry Patterson Lee; mother, Crissy Fredenberger (Bill); grandchildren, Holden Frisbee and Colton Shorter; siblings, Daniel Harris (Bridgette) and their children, Hugh Harris and Elijah Harris; Sam Harris (Angela) and their children, Sheldon Harris and Haley Harris; Gina Earheart and her children, Vance Bastocky and Hadley Rucker.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Harris Family.

SELLARS of Mt. JULIET