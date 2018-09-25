COMMUNITY RALLIES AROUND PITT HOPKINS AWARENESS

For the first time, Smith County joined the world in celebrating Pitt Hopkins Awareness Day. Supporters filled the agriculture center in South Carthage Tuesday night for the first annual Pitt Hopkins Awareness Day.

Earlier this month, county commissioners designated September 18 as Pitt Hopkins Awareness Day in Smith County. Pitt Hopkins Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder caused by the spontaneous mutation or deletion of the 18th chromosome.

Igniting the initiative are Kim and Jason Sanders, whose 20 month old daughter, Madelyn Dale Sanders, was diagnosed with Pitt Hopkins Syndrome in the spring of 2018. The Hickman couple is relying on their faith in God to make their daughter’s journey a positive experience.

Last Tuesday’s event was held to create awareness for Pitt Hopkins Syndrome and raise funds for the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!