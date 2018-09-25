Garage / Yard Sales

|
Garage Sale – Multi Family – Household items, jewelry, clothes in different sizes, etc.  20 Lakeview Dr, Carthage in Tanglewood. 

Friday & Saturday, 7:00 AM               9-27-1tpd

Basement Sale – Thursday and Friday.  1st white brick on right on Stonewall Road, Elmwood. 

Gun cabinet, 2 fan back chairs, glassware, women, teen and boys clothes.         9-27-1tpd

Garage Sale – 411 New Middleton Hwy.  just below NM School.  Sept. 27th & 28th.        9-29-1tpd

Multi Family Garage Sale – Sept. 27 & 28.  175 Hatton Dr., Gordonsville.  Vintage Barbies, coffee & end tables, bass amp,  clothes, name brand purses, misc. housewares.  Rain or shine.  Lots more.                                 9-29-1tpd

Yard Sale – 37 Sunny View Lane, Tanglewood Friday & Saturday, Sept 28th & 29th from 8:00 AM until 3:00 PM.  Variety of items – some dishes, feather pillows, quilt and quilt tops, lots of large size women clothes – summer and winter. 9-29-1tpd

