WILLIAM WALTON HARVEST FESTIVAL SATURDAY

Pioneer days will be celebrated Saturday with the annual William Walton Harvest Festival. The event will feature live music, demonstrations, activities for youth and adults and food. In addition, downtown businesses will be open for the event. A number of demonstrations will be taking place including blacksmithing and quilting. Individuals will be strolling the festival grounds in period dress. A children’s area will feature bounce houses, face painting, balloon artists, etc. Live entertainment will be taking place throughout the day at the courthouse.

Among the performers will be the E.J. Rider Band, Second Time Around and Kidz Choir. Also, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold a ceremony at the Walton Grave site. There will be a dunking booth. A minuteman call (money giveaway) will take place throughout the festival. Terri Lynn Weaver will be at the courthouse around 11:30 a.m., dressed as Martha Washington.

The festival opens at 10 a.m. and continues until late afternoon. The Miss Harvest Queen Pageant will take place beginning at 4 p.m. on the courthouse steps. The event takes place on the square in downtown Carthage and includes the Smith County Heritage Museum. New this year is a festival after party at the courthouse.

Beginning at 7 p.m., Forever Abbey Road will perform a free concert at the courthouse. The band is a Beatles impersonation group. Forever Abbey Road sponsors include Riverview Regional Medical Center, Nyrstar, Tennessee Arts Commission, Gregory Vending and the Smith County Chamber of Commerce. Sponsors for the William Walton Harvest Festival include Citizens Bank, Rackley Roofing, Smith County Bank, Walmart, Wilson Bank & Trust and DTC Communications.