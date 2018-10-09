Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/11/18

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Highway Markings, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 56946-3439-94, etc. CONTRACT NO.: CNQ937 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/26/2018. 10-11-18(2T)

________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4145-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNR156 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/26/2018. 10-11-18(2T)

______________

Smith County Board of Education will be accepting sealed bids on the following vehicles on Oct. 24, 2018. Sealed Bids must be delivered to the Smith County Board of Education, 126 SCMS Lane Carthage TN 37030 no later than 9:29 AM on Oct 24, 2018. Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids will be opened at 9:30 AM. Vehicles are located at the Smith County Bus Garage if you would like to look at them before the Oct 24, 2018 bid opening. Bus Garage business hours are Mon-Fri 7:30am -4pm. 2001 72 passenger type D school bus (28) with 154,000 miles 2002 72 passenger type D school bus (29) with 174,000 miles 2002 72 passenger type D school bus (30) with 175,000 miles 1996 Ford Crown Victoria 4 door with 170,000 miles All vehicles will be sold as is The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. 10-04-18(2T)

_____________

I, B&G Auto, have this 2007 Chevy Trailblazer with this VIN# 1GNDS13S672309301 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle please contact me at 615-735-9766. 10-11-18(2T)

____________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Anthony J. Demeo Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of September, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Anthony J. Demeo, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of July, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of September, 2018. Signed Christina Demeo, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Donald K. Byrd, Attorney 10-4-2t

________________________

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: JAMES C. EASTES, DECEASED GLEN EASTES, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2253 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on September 7, 2018, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 20th day of October, 2018, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Eighteenth (18th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 283 Grant Highway, Gordonsville, and described as follows: MAP: 80 Group: PARCEL: 054.03 LYING AND BEING in the Eighteenth (18th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a steel post in the Southeast corner of Highway 141; thence South 371 feet to a steel post; thence 118 feet west to a steel post; thence North 88 feet to a tree and steel post; thence 321 feet North to steel post at the Southwest corner of Highway 141; thence 50 feet East with Highway 141 to the BEGINNING, containing acre, more or less, and being generally bounded on the North by Highway 141 and West, East and South by Grantor (now Richard Smith, et ux). AND BEING the same property conveyed to James C. Eastes by Warranty Deed from Ford Eastes, dated August 27, 2002, of record in Record Book 63, Pages 607-608, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 20th day of September, 2018. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of James C. Eastes Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 9-27-3t

________________________

CHANCERY COURT LAND SALE JESSICA WASHER HUNTER, PLAINTIFF, VS. No. 8317 JENNIFER WASHER, SCOTT WASHER, AND PAULA (PAULETTE) MOFIELD, DEFENDANTS. In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage made on July 6, 2018, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 3rd day of November, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being a tract of land in the Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, 354 Maple Street, Gordonsville, and described as follows: MAP: 085 PARCEL: 055.07 BEGINNING at a point which is the common intersection of the Southeast corner of the lands of Paula Lancaster, the Northeast corner of the property being conveyed by this deed, and the lands of Glenn Vaden; thence southerly along the boundary of the lands of Glenn Vaden approximately 1491 ft. to a corner post in the fence line; thence westerly along the boundary of the lands of Glenn Vaden a distance of approximately 711 ft. to a stake; thence northerly through the lands of Glover a distance of approximately 207 ft. to a point in an existing fence line; thence westerly along that fence line approximately 102 ft. to a stake; thence northerly through the lands of Glover a distance of approximately 600 ft. to a stake; thence easterly along the boundary of the lands of Terry Lafever approximately 30 ft.; thence northerly along the boundary of the lands of Terry Lafever approximately 480 ft. to the lands of Paula Lancaster; thence easterly along the southern boundary of the lands of Paula Lancaster approximately 488 ft. to the point of BEGINNING. ALSO CONVEYED by this Deed is a right-of-way across the present road used by Bernice Glover and wife, Mavoline Glover, to their home. Said road is believed by Bernice Glover and wife, Mavoline Glover, and by Grantors, to be a public road and hence the said grant of the right-of-way would be unnecessary, but at present the status of this road as being public or private is in dispute and this grant is made strictly on the contingency that the road is determined to be private. Also conveyed is a right-of-way extending from the just mentioned road, 175 ft. easterly beyond the east side of Bernice Glover and wife, Mavoline Glover’s present home to a point; thence northerly 175 ft. to a hackberry tree in the boundary of the lands of Tommy Ray; thence easterly along the lands of Tommy Ray approximately 187 ft.; thence easterly along the southern boundary of the lands of Terry and Debby Lafever to the conveyed property and further along the eastern side of the Lafever property to the lands of Paula Lancaster. The width of this right-of-way is 20 ft. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jessie Mitchell Washer and wife, Evelyn Washer, by Warranty Deed from Gary D. Vantrease and wife, Barbara Petty Vantrease, dated January 21, 1989, of record in Deed Book 115, Page 254, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Jessie Mitchell Washer pre-deceased Evelyn Washer who then owned this property by right of survivorship. Evelyn Washer died intestate on November 5, 2016. THIS PROPERTY IS SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING RESERVATIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AS SET OUT IN DEED BOOK 115, PAGE 254, REGISTER’S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE: 1. Gary D. Vantrease and wife, Barbara Petty Vantrease hereby reserve a 50 ft. right-of-way across the southern boundary of this property which connects to the Paula Lancaster property for a distance of 488 ft. in length. 2. No mobile or modular homes can ever be placed on this property. 3. Any homes built on this property must have a minimum of 1200 square feet of living space. The Restrictions and Covenants set out above are to run with the land and shall be binding upon all parties and all persons owning this land or parts thereof. If the owners of such lands, or any of them, or their heirs or assigns, shall violate any of the covenants set out above, it shall be lawful for any other person owning real property situated around this property to prosecute any proceedings at law or in equity against the person or persons violating any of such covenants, and either to prevent him from so doing or to recover damages for such violation, or both. Invalidation of any of these covenants by judgment or court order shall in no wise affect any of the other provisions, which shall remain in full force and effect. TERMS OF SALE Sale will be made for cash. This the 5th day of October, 2018. Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney for Plaintiff Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 10-11-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Daniel L. Johnson Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of September, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate Daniel L. Johnson, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of September, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of September, 2018. Signed Jamie D. Winkler, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 10-04-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Stanford S. Maynard Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of September, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Stanford S. Maynard, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of August, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of September, 2018. Signed Glyn Sue Collins, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 10-04-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF J.C. Owen Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of September, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of J.C. Owen, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of September, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of September, 2018. Signed Jimmy Clyde Owen, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 10-04-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on December 3, 2018 at 10:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Sam Parsons and Leah-Rouse Parsons, to Old Republic Title Company of Tennessee, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for People’s Bank on January 13, 2014 at Book 272, Page 664; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: TRACT NO. 1: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN THE ELEVENTH (11TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF PRESTON LANE, SAME BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT #8 OF THE PRESTON FARM (12.20 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE), ALSO BEING 1434.30 FEET WEST OF THE NORTHERNMOST NORTHWEST CORNER OF DAVID G. JEWETT AS YOU MEASURE ALONG THE MARGIN OF SULLIVAN BEND ROAD AND PRESTON LANE; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF SAID TRACT #8 SOUTH 05 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 47 SECONDS WEST 1806.33 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A POST; THENCE WITH LINE OF DAVID G. JEWETT SOUTH 85 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 36 SECONDS WEST 13.50 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A HACKBERRY TREE SNAG; THENCE NORTH 56 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST 281.93 FEET TO A 6-INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE NORTH 55 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 33 SECONDS WEST 323.31 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A POST; THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 15 SECONDS WEST 21.31 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A FORKED HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE NORTH 38 DEGREES 25 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST 150.81 FEET TO A 10-INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE NORTH 32 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST 244.58 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE WITH LINE OF TRACT#11 OF THE PRESTON FARM (48.78 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE) SOUTH 88 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST 392.15 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE WITH LINE OF TRACT #IO OF THE PRESTON FARM (5.09 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE) SOUTH 88 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 19 SECONDS EAST 212.54 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 07 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 53 SECONDS EAST 1167.56 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF PRESTON LANE; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN SOUTH 84 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 59 SECONDS EAST 166.28 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 12.36 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, 37074, DATED APRIL 10,2000. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JOSEPH D. VINING AND WIFE, CARLA D. VINING BY DEED FROM ALLEN DICKERSON AND JUNIOR DICKERSON, AS CO-EXECUTORS OF THE ESTATE OF LEONARD HARVILLE AS RECORDED 11/13/2007 IN BOOK 182 AT PAGE 233 AS DOCUMENT 07004496. TRACT NO.2: TRACT# 10: BEING LOCATED IN THE 11TH CIVIL DISTRICT, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF PRESTON LANE, AND BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY FOUND IN DEED BOOK 40, PAGE 517, REGISTER’S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SEE TAX MAP 43, PARCEL 3.00, TAX ASSESSOR’S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF PRESTON LANE, SAME BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT# 9 OF THE PRESTON FARM (12.36 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE). ALSO BEING 1600.58 FEET WEST OF THE NORTHERNMOST NORTHWEST CORNER OF DAVID C. JEWETT AS YOU MEASURE ALONG THE MARGIN OF SULLIVAN BEND ROAD AND PRESTON LANE; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF SAID TRACT# 9 SOUTH 07 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST 1167.56 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST 212.54 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE WITH LINE OF TRACT#11 OF THE PRESTON FARM (48.78 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE) NORTH 09 DEGREES 46 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 1183.46 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE SOUTH MARGIN OF PRESTON LANE; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 03 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 32 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 748.20 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 24.99 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 85 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST 49.95 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 49.96 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 84 DEGREES 02 MINUTES 59 SECONDS EAST 116.32 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 5.09 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE, NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, 37074, DATED APRIL 10,2000. THIS IS THE SAME PROPERTY WHICH WAS CONVEYED TO JOSEPH D. VINING BY DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY BY DEED DATED OCTOBER 24,2007, OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 181, PAGE 253, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. ALSO CONVEYED BY THIS DOCUMENT IS A 1999 MOBILE HOME, YIN OW64208A AND VIN OW64208B WHICH IS LOCATED ON TRACT NO. 10 ABOVE. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JOSEPH D. VINING BY DEED FROM DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE OF AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES, INC., ASSET BACKED PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-R 12, UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF DECEMBER 1, 2004, WITHOUT RECOURSE AS RECORDED 10/30/2007 IN BOOK 181 AT PAGE 253 AS DOCUMENT 07004301. Property Conveyed to Sam Parsons for WD record in 272-658 on Jan. 21, 2014 Street Address: 17 Preston Ln, Elmwood, Tennessee 38560 Parcel Number: 043 00302 000043 and 043 00303 000043 Current Owner(s) of Property: Sam Parsons and Leah Rouse Parsons The street address of the above described property is believed to be 17 Preston Ln, Elmwood, Tennessee 38560, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Discover Bank. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Sam Parsons and Leah-Rouse Parsons, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.shapiro-ingle.com File No. 18-116537 10-04-3t

________________________ _________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Varena Thompson Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of October, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Varena Thompson, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of September, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of October, 2018. Signed Brenda Prichard, Co-Personal Representative Renee Wisdom, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 10-11-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jessie Mitchell Washer, JR Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of September, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jessie Mitchell Washer, JR., Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of January, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of September, 2018. Signed Jacky Carver, Sr., Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 10-04-2t

________________________

Smith County Election Commission

Early and Absentee Notice

Click HERE To View

_________________

Smith County Election Commission

Repeal County Sales Tax and Use Tax Referendum

Click HERE To View

__________________

Smith County Election Commission

Sale Of Wine In Retail Stores Referendum

Click HERE To View

__________________

Smith County Election Commission

Sample Official Ballot

Click HERE To View

______________